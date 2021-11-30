How Do Police Get Away With Custodial Torture? Blame the Law

Recently, the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana, remarked at an event that the “threat to human rights and bodily integrity is highest in police stations”. The death of Altaf in police custody in Uttar Pradesh accurately encapsulates the torture culture prevalent in India and shows that the CJI’s statement was not mere hyperbole.

According to official data provided by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), 1,723 persons have died in judicial or police custody in a year alone. Despite such shocking statistics, state response to instances of custodial torture – as seen from the Altaf case – has been to order departmental or magisterial inquiries and suspend the police officers concerned. Even the public’s response has fallen short of actually calling these instances for what they are – instances of state-sanctioned murder.