I, A Football Fan, Boycott FIFA In Qatar After My ‘Migrant’ Worker Uncle’s Death

In my native country Nepal, as in other places of the world, Football is a religion. I love the game and want Messi to win. This year, however, the joy I once found in one of the greatest sports ever in mankinfd, is haunted by the ghosts of an untold number of voiceless workers.

These deaths became personal to me after my uncle died of a ‘cardiac arrest’ while working as an unskilled labourer in Qatar.

While I know my personal boycott doesn’t mean much, I can only hope that my story and reasoning will provide some perspective to those who are wondering why there is so much controversy around FIFA.