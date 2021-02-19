How Constitutional Is Maharashtra’s Ballot Paper Proposal?

It is the 2013 Supreme Court judgment that defines the larger constitutional purpose which an EVM election law ought to attain. The judgment, which introduces the VVPAT system, states that “...The paper trail is an indispensable requirement of free and fair elections.



The confidence of the voters in the EVMs can be achieved only with the introduction of the paper trail. With intent to have the fullest transparency in the system and to restore the confidence of the voters, it is necessary to set up EVMs with the VVPAT system because vote is nothing but an act of expression, which has immense importance in the democratic system.”

The SC categorically affirms that the central constitutional issue is not ‘hackability’ of EVMs, but of transparency. The issue with EVM elections is not whether the votes are rightly registered in the machine or not, but whether voters will be able to determine and verify that their votes have been rightly registered.

However, the verified VVPAT votes are reduced to a statistical means of auditing the reliability of the EVM and consequently, the VVPAT slips, except for a minuscule set, which are chosen as sample to determine the accuracy of the recording of votes in EVMs, are not counted. This means that the import of the SC judgment that upheld the electors’ right to cast their vote in a transparent verifiable system is lost on us.



It is in this context that the Maharashtra legislative proposal assumes significance.