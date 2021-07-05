How a Deadly Virus and a Tweet Resurrected the Bipolar World

In fact, the “rise of the rest” got cemented when the next three biggest emerging markets, viz Mexico, Indonesia, and Turkey, added to the heft of BRICS, putting these seven “new economic powers” ahead of the traditional G7 advanced economies in terms of GDP measured in PPP (purchasing power parity).

This “multi-polarisation of the world” gathered momentum through to 2016, as the Chinese and Indian economies recovered and accelerated, while America and Europe lumbered in the slow lane.

There was much bonhomie between China and India, with invocations of the spirit of Ahmedabad and Wuhan (before Wuhan became infamous for unleashing Covid-19) strengthening the urge for multipolarity.

There were some creeping fears about China breaking away from the pack to become a hegemon, but nobody was that alarmed.

Then, President Donald Trump scripted a shocking victory and made a disruptive entry into the White House. He turned America inward, either pulling out from or weakening its leadership of global alliances. From climate change to Iran to NATO, the US signalled an unexpected retreat.