Hindustani Awaaz – Those Days of Gulabi Jaade

They seem like a distant memory now; soon they will become an urban legend relegated to the same status as qissa-kahanis of kings and queens and fairies and elves.

The terrible debilitating smog that chokes much of North India in its deadly grip has put paid to any talk of gulabi jaada. The mai ki lazzat gulabi jaadon ki (the wine-like intoxication of the pink winters) that Urdu poet Muztar Khairabadi alluded to, will be reduced to mere nostalgia. Will there be another Ishrat Afreen to write:

Yuunhi kisi ke dhyaan mein apne aap mein gaati dopahrein

Narm gulaabii jaadon wali baal sukhaati dopahrein

(Afternoons that hum to themselves as they sit lost in someone’s thoughts

Afternoons that dry their hair in the soft pink winter sunlight)

Or a Gulzar who will paint these word pictures:

Dil dhoondhta hai phir wahi fursat ke raat din

Jaadon ki narm dhoop aur aangan mein leit kar

Aankhon pe kheenchkar tere aanchal ke saaye ko

Aundhe padey rahe kabhi karwat liye huwey

(The heart searches again for those days of leisure

The soft winter sunlight as we lay in the courtyard

With the end of your aanchal pulled over our eyes

And lay face down and sometimes on our side)