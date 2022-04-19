‘Hindu Rashtra’: How Hindutva Has Created a Self-Propelled Market of Mobs

These government functionaries have become habituated to ignoring their rules and codes in favour of fulfilling what they perceive to be the expectations of the regime – what the Nazi historian Sir Ian Kershaw termed as “working towards the Fuhrer”.

Meanwhile, the state has not just given Hindutva organisations a free run to belt out hate speeches, organise openly on social media, and carry out demonstrations, but it has also virtually ceded to them its monopoly on violence. One has to only look at how police officers speak to even local Hindutva leaders, with caution and deference usually reserved for unruly political leaders, to gauge where the balance of power effectively lies. Why would Hindutva groups not act as they do when they confront such a weak, hollowed-out state?