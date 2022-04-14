Hindu Code, Family Planning: Ambedkar Helped Shape India’s Feminist Movement

In a speech (1936) given to communities of Vaghyas, Devadasis, Joginis and Aradhis in Kamatipura, Ambedkar urged the Devadasi women – usually from the Dalit and other oppressed castes – to give up the regressive religious practice of ‘offering’ pre-pubescent girls to deities in Hindu temples and becoming “sexually available for community members”.

He said: “You will ask me how to make your living. I am not going to tell you that. There are hundreds of ways of doing it. But I insist that you give up this degraded life … and do not live under conditions that inevitably drag you into prostitution.”

Ambedkar persistently talked about issues involving women and their basic rights in most of his Parliamentary discussions and speeches. To a certain extent, this helped catalyse greater public support for the work of women reformers around the time, while increasing the participation of women, especially from the least advantaged groups, in organised Satyagrahas during the late 1920s, 1930s and the 1940s.