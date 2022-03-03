Attack on Women's Dignity, Loss of Agency: What Would a Legal Hijab Ban Entail?

It’s very unfortunate to see that in a country which suffers from extremely low rate of education, specifically girl education, the uniform that girls wear should get any kind of priority.

The focus should clearly be on educating as many girls as possible by providing them with an environment that is conducive with their sense of safety and security. Forcing a girl to choose education over comfort and faith amounts to imposing an extremely unreasonable condition that violates not only her Right to Education but also is an infringement of her Right to Personal Liberty.