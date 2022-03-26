‘He Thought of Both India & Pak as Home’: Remembering Marxist Icon Aijaz Ahmad

He inquired a lot about the situation in Afghanistan. He also had a keen interest in Yemen and knew that I had written a lot on that country and had visited it a few years back. He said that he, too, wanted to visit Yemen to renew solidarities but was not sure (due to the security situation) whether to go or not. I advised him that he should definitely visit and Yemeni comrades would look after him.

Aijaz avoided talking about personal matters. I, too, did not dare ask him if he missed Pakistan. During the conversation, he let slip that he sometimes writes poetry but only for himself. He has neither published it anywhere nor does he plan to.

I said, “It would be a grave injustice not to publish it. At least do email me a few poems, I will only read for myself.”

His smiling response was, “No, they are not that good.”

He also mentioned Tariq Ali, Abid Hasan Minto, Mirza Ibrahim, Abdullah Malik, Major Ishaq and a few comrades of the left, some of whose names I was hearing for the first time.