Has Russia's Attack on Ukraine Already Started with Cyber Warfare?

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to simmer, the websites of Ukraine’s defence Ministry, the army, as well as the interfaces of two major banks were hit by cyber-attacks on Tuesday, 15 February.

Top Ukrainian government officials, including the deputy prime minister, have described the cyberattacks as the largest assault of its kind in the country and one “which bore traces of foreign intelligence services”.

As Russian troops, estimated to be around 1,50,000, have gathered around Ukraine’s borders, provoking fears of an impending military invasion, Kiev finds itself battling destabilising cyber-attacks.

This is not the first cyber attack of its kind aimed at debilitating Ukrainian infrastructure and, expectedly so, all fingers have pointed to Russia. The Kremlin, however, has denied any involvement.

While such attacks are notorious for the difficulties involved in attribution, state and non-state actors in Russia have been the main accused behind a string of serious attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure since 2014. The infamous NotPetya attack in 2017 was the largest of its kind globally that resulted in losses of over USD1 billion.