Has Pakistan Army’s Full Control Over Politics Worsened Violence?

What the terror attack in Anarkali, Lahore, has made clear is that the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has the Pakistani security apparatus so preoccupied that it was completely blindsided to the threat of violence from Baloch militant groups in the heart of Lahore. Though the attack wasn’t spectacular in size or in terms of the scale of damage to human lives and property, the shock elements of it comprised a couple of factors: first, that the heart of Lahore was struck, and second, that it was a Baloch militant outfit that demonstrated its capability to strike so far from home.

Though security alerts are issued within the administration in Lahore almost every second week now, they are TTP-centric. They could not imagine in their wildest dreams that an attack in a place like Lahore could come from a Baloch group at this time. The vast majority of recent Baloch militant attacks were confined to Balochistan, mostly aimed at security personnel and Chinese interests.