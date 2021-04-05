Has Kerala’s Development Story Reversed Under LDF CM Pinarayi?

Members of Mr Vijayan’s alliance partner, the Communist Party of India, labelled him “Modi in a mundu”, referring to his autocratic style of functioning and the unprecedented (for Left politics) projection of his face alone in massive public relations exercises. Vijayan may well have takeninspiration from Prime Minister Modi who hyped up the ‘Gujarat Model’ when he was CM. Just as that proved hollow, so too does the hype surrounding Kerala’s CM.

Consider Kerala’s famed social development indicators. According to the National Family Health Survey-V (2019-20) , the state’s sex ratio at birth has plummeted to 951 in 2019-20 from 1,047 in 2015-16. Years of improvement in the nutritional status of children reversed in the last five years. The Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey 2019 notes that one in five children in the state are malnourished. These are shocking statistics for a state like Kerala.

The economy is faring badly. According to Union Government data , Kerala's GDP growth plummeted from 7.4% in 2015-16 to 3.45% in 2019-2020. Much before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Kerala ranked the third lowest in the GDP growth among all states in 2019-20. The net per capita growth rate at constant prices reduced to 2.78% in 2019-20, the second lowest amongst all states in India, down from 7.06% in 2015-16, when the UDF government left power.