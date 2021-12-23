Haridwar Hindu Meet: Police Inaction Is a Recipe for Disaster

I’m absolutely aghast at these events and the latest deliberations that took place at the Delhi and Haridwar conclaves, in which there was an open exhortation to attack Muslims. At Haridwar, there was also an appeal to purchase arms and mobilise against the community.

This is a very dangerous trend and needs to be not only nipped in the bud, but crushed in the bud. To vacillate under these circumstances would be to court a recipe for disaster.