Har Dil Tiranga – What Does the National Campaign Symbolise?

'Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring home the Tiranga (the Tricolour) and to hoist the national flag to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

Our relationship with the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence thus becomes symbolic of not only a personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.