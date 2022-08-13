Har Ghar Tiranga: Indian Tricolour Is Being Mega-Marketed, and So Is Patriotism

While the Ministry of Culture has the primary responsibility of ensuring that this message is carried in a variety of ways, many more efforts are underway by the all-powerful ‘office’ above. ‘The Nation’s Flag Needs You’ is the message, and the ‘tricolour’ is the symbol of an assertive new India. Remember, we are preparing to host the world for our own G20 outing and more global attention.

The unmissable phalanx of leaders across the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is, of course, busy in what is their personal outreach programme. Now, everybody worth their salt has to touch a certain number of families and ensure that they are given a flag, or, if they already have one, it is prominently positioned in time for 15 August. This massive campaign, whose size can only perhaps be estimated by those who are either spending the money or are keeping account of what public expenditure is actually deployed, doesn’t, however, need to be measured in reach. That’s not in doubt at all. No one can miss this.