Hands Off My Hijab: Be It Iran or India, Can Women Retain Their Fire and Fury?

In social science academia, scholars have argued that agency, subjectivity and social structure are intertwined and play an essential part in analysing the social creation of a society.

Here, 'agency' refers to an individual capacity to have resources and power to accomplish their potential. Subjectivity stands for opinion based on an individual’s personal feelings. Furthermore, social structures like identities are functions that ‘others’ construct as per their opinion.

Precisely these ‘others’ are the individuals who occupy a powerful position in society and their gaze and subjectivity locate the subaltern’s agency and dignity.

Thereby, when it comes to gender identity, it’s the male gaze, their subjectivity and their established patriarchal codes of religion and nationalism that spark a female extent of agency and dignity.