Hafiz Saeed Back in Headlines After Lahore Blast Amid FATF Review

A few hours after the Johar Town, Lahore bomb blast some Pakistani journalists were furious, others were laughing their heads off.

One fumed, “BC, we were still chasing the gas leak when India had already reported a huge bomb blast near Hafiz Saeed’s house.”

“There were ball bearings in the injured people and the walls, when the police chief was saying the cause is unknown, and we should not speculate,” said another adding another choice expletive.

A third laughed and narrated, “the first messages from the police were that a blast had occurred at the Expo Center in Johar Town (seven kilometers away from Saeed’s house at the other end of Johar Town) and all beat reporters rushed there to find nothing. By the time we all got to the right place the $%@$ had cordoned off the area.”