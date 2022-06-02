Gyanvapi, Uniform Civil Code: What Next for India’s Muslims After Deoband Meet?

The national executive meeting of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, the largest organisation of Muslim religious leaders, was held in Deoband recently. Here, the Jamiat strongly opposed the Uniform Civil Code and termed it a violation of the right to religious freedom enshrined in the Constitution. They’ve also resolved to continue fighting legal battles within the purview of the Constitution on the disputes being raised regarding Gyanvapi, Mathura’s Shahi Idgah and various other mosques. While they did advise the government to leave mosques and historical buildings alone, they also appealed to Muslims to have patience and not to antagonise Hindus during “these difficult times”.

Based on what was said on the Jamiat stage, it seems that the group is focusing on protest and resistance rather than confrontation.