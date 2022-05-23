Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Faith Is a Matter of Hearts, Not Bricks & Stones

The 1991 Place of Worship Act says that the present religious character of every religious place should be left undisturbed. But Hindutva zealots do not agree; they aim to rebuild the most prominent of the Hindu temples the Mughals allegedly destroyed, in order to avenge history, to undo the shame of half a millennium ago with a reassertion of their glory today.

Of course, it does not matter what is historically verifiable when it comes to matters of faith. It is enough that millions of Hindus actually believe that the masjid had occupied the site of a mandir. And indeed, there is evidence of multiple mosques – perhaps as many as 3,000 – having been built elsewhere in India on the ruins of demolished temples. And yet, when acting on that belief causes deep hurt to innocents who had nothing to do with the original wrong, do we not have a greater responsibility to the present than to the past? To destroy the mosque and replace it with a temple would not undo an old atrocity but perpetrate a new one.