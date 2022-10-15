Gyanvapi Mosque Row: After Ayodhya, Will Assault On India's Secularism Persist?

On 9 November 2019, I was in an Uber on my way to an arbitration venue. As Chief Justice Gogoi began reading out an anonymously-authored, unanimous judgment on behalf of the Court, I kept on continuously narrating it to the cab driver, much like my namesake had done to a blind king many yugas ago.

With every update such as the vandalism was wrong, the claimants had not been able to establish their legal title, secularism is the basic foundation of the nation, my cabbie got worked up and apprehensive.

By the time the Court got to pages 116 to 125 of its decision, where it devoted about nine pages to the Places of Worship (Special Provisons) Act, 1991 to admiringly note how this law had put the lid on the genie of future battles over places of worship, leaving only the Babri Masjid issue to be judicially resolved, he couldn’t contain himself any further.