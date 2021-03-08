Should Chinese Have ‘Normal Life’ in Gwadar at the Cost of Baloch?

In one of their reports on Gwadar, INP quoted the Gwadar Port Authority chairman who described the fence as “a long proposed desire that has come true now”, that will enable “a transformation of Gwadar to become safer and more secure on modern age’s demand”.

According to the same report, the fencing had been done “in collaboration with the Army, Makran Administration, Gwadar Development Authority, Gwadar Port Authority and Balochistan government” — and the “installation of iron fences will be completed in phases”. The report, widely shared by the Pakistani press, also quotes “a senior GDA official” who apparently feels really sorry for poor Chinese workers and literally claims: “Since Chinese people came here and exerted their energies on many assignments, they did not venture out to enjoy routine life in the streets and markets of Gwadar due to security issues”.

Adding that: “A recent terror attack at a private hotel in Gwadar had further limited their foot movement. They deserve a normal life free from all sorts of threats. After rigorous work, they need to go for outings and cherish the marvellous walk at the boisterous beaches of Gwadar. They must have an environment in which they dine outside, enjoying and feasting their eyes on traditional Gwadar cuisines. They seek leisure time besides shopping sprees with their families”.