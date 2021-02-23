Could J&K Leader Sajad Lone’s PC be Heading Towards a Split?

The separation of Sajad Lone’s People’s Conference from the People’s Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) five weeks ago might turn out to be only the first step in the weakening of the party.

There are signs that powerful groups within the party might break ranks further. Behind the scenes, there has even been talk of some of these forming a new party, perhaps over the next few weeks.

Some leading Kashmiri politicians have visited New Delhi in the past few days.