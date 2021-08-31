Gujarat HC Takes Timely Step to Protect Inter-Faith Marriages, Individual Rights

While other high courts and even the Supreme Court have done nothing but issue show-cause notices to governments over their new anti-conversion laws (in truth, laws meant to tackle the bogey of 'Love Jihad'), the Gujarat High Court must be lauded for the swift action it has taken.

Where challenges to laws in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and others saw no interim relief, the Gujarat High Court passed a pithy interim order on 19 August which stayed the main provisions of the law in so far it applies to consensual conversion for marriage.

This timely and sharp interim order by Chief Justice Vikram Nath (elevated to the Supreme Court this very day) and Justice Biren Vaishnav is based on a much-needed dispassionate analysis of the Constitution and settled case laws.