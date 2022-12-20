Great Indian Paradox: Marginalised Groups’ Economic Optimism At Odds With Facts

Yet, the most marginalised and historically oppressed sections of Indians display unusual exuberance. For instance, there is no longer any argument or debate about the fact that Scheduled Castes (Dalits) and Scheduled Tribes (Adivasis) have historically faced the highest levels of discrimination and oppression. That is not reflected in responses given by the citizens belonging to these two categories.

Two third of the Dalit respondents were of the opinion that India's performance when it comes to economic growth, was slightly or way above expectations while less than one-fourth rated it as slightly or way below expectations. Similarly, close to 55% of Adivasi respondents stated that the nation's performance was slightly or way above expectations compared to about 31% who held the opposite view.

The question threw up another surprise response. Contemporary wisdom is that rural India has been largely neglected at the cost of urban India. Even data clearly indicates that the income levels of rural Indians are far below that of their urban counterparts. Yet, almost three out of every five rural Indians think that performance has been slightly or way above expectations while a substantially lower 52% of urban Indians share the same viewpoint.