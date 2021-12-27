Govt’s Impractical Surrogacy Law Is an Ordeal for Both Couples & Singles

The government needs to urgently set up help centres for distressed couples to help them find altruistic, selfless women to help ease the process of surrogacy. The government can introduce such clauses for couples residing abroad, NRIs and foreigners, but domestic couples must be excluded. Leading hospitals must petition the government to make amendments to the law, which is self-defeating and may cause trauma to genuine couples who seek children to complete their lives. The Supreme Court and civil society must take up this case strongly and urgently request the government to amend the clauses. If the laws continue in the present form, it may be the death knell of surrogacy in India.

(Dhiraj Kumar is an author, writer and columnist. He writes on business, economy, governance, entertainment, current affairs, politics, sustainability, and climate change. He can be reached @authordhiraj and the repository of his articles can be found on his website www.thedhirajkumar.com. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)