Govt & Judiciary: Is the SC a Little Too Mindful of Its 'Lakshman Rekha'?

It was perceived that recommending Justice Kureshi’s name (whose orders had led to the present Home Minister suffering incarceration) for elevation to the top court would not have been viewed positively by the powers that be.

Two, the Supreme Court, through the judicial process, had appropriated unto itself the power of judicial appointments. While the executive was accorded a right to seek reconsideration, if the name of the candidate stood reiterated by the court, the executive’s hands were tied. However, while the court has, in the last few years reiterated many recommendations, the government has simply sat over them, while the court has not said a word publicly. Recently, NLS graduate Aditya Sondhi, whose name stood reiterated for being appointed as judge of the Karnataka High Court, withdrew his name as the government simply sat over his recommendation.