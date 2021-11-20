By Extending CBI & ED Chiefs' Terms, Govt Has Undermined Judiciary, Again

On 8 September 2021, the Supreme Court, by a 30-page judgement, dismissed the challenge by NGO Common Cause, to the order of 13 November 2020, extending tenure of Sanjay Kumar Mishra as the Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by a year.

Mishra had been appointed to the post on 19 November 2018. The NGO complained that Mishra, who would have, in normal course, superannuated in May 2020, could not enjoy a three-year term as Section 25 of the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003 (CVC Act) stipulated only two years.

The Court decided primarily on two grounds. First, it disagreed with the petitioner that there was a ‘two-year’ limit on the post. The Court traced the birth of the CVC Act to the celebrated Vineet Narain Case (1998) 1 SCC 226.