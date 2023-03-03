Being Unscripted: Rajat Kapoor-Starrer Tries Making Sense of The Multitude in Us

In the Federico Fellini film 8 1/2, the critic talking to the director playing the director in the film, appreciates the director’s choice to drop the film he was making. The critic says “But then is there anything so clear and right that it deserves to live in this world?”

The scene where Mahboob refuses to go back into the film and play his role in RK/Rkay, and the point in 8 1/2 where the critic has this conversation with the director — coincide.

Both moments overflow with all things wrong with the linear approach to life through correctness and clarity. The critic carries on, “Of any artist truly worth the name, we should ask nothing except this act of faith: to learn silence.” And that is when Guido Anselmi, the director (played by Federico Fellini in the film), decides to make his film even though the characters don’t get along.