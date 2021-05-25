Goa’s COVID Disaster: Tourism Before Healthcare & Welfare?

“I think that businesses did need to operate, for which we would definitely have to welcome tourists; but that doesn’t mean that an RT-PCR to come into the state shouldn’t have been in place. In fact, any good and responsible holiday-maker would be happy to comply with safety measures. However, at the time that the call was taken to open once again, a lot of businesses had been struggling to cope for nearly 5-6 months. That pressure can skew the decision-making process. When it came to Joseph Bar, people asked how we managed to keep things in check. We halved our capacity, made sure that guests were seated in a manner that ensured as little contamination possible, and increased staff at this time to sanitise the space frequently. But this isn’t a model that can be applied to establishments of varying sizes.”

<b>Atish Fernandes, Owner, First Class Holidays to The Quint</b>