Are OTT Platforms The New ‘Playground’ For Communicators?

Earlier in 2020, I eavesdropped on an interesting conversation amongst the children at my kid’s school during their dispersal. The topic being discussed was the marvels of technology where each person could, by the mere click of button, sign up for services or apps on smartphones and TVs and enjoy their offerings anytime, through universal internet access at their fingertips.

Today, the cable provider has become the provider of high-speed internet connection whereas the individual has become the controller of the content they want to consume. Television channels in the urban setting have become what our grandparents watch, hence they may be passé in a certain sense.