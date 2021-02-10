What Ghulam Nabi Azad Means to Congress & What His Exit Signifies

As a man who overcame the modest circumstances into which he was born, Mr Azad has held a majority of the key jobs on his way up. A block committee chairman at 24, he became president of a powerful Youth Congress and a Lok Sabha MP at 31. He was elected to the Lok Sabha twice from Maharashtra’s Washim constituency, and since then has spent 28 years in the Rajya Sabha. At 33, he joined Indira Gandhi’s union council of ministers and was a member of every subsequent Congress government. In between, he was Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for three years.

In 2014, he became LoP in the Rajya Sabha, and he has held that job since. And a little known fact about him is that he is the longest serving member of the party’s apex decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee: indeed, even at the time that the late Pranab Mukherjee was still in the party, Mr Azad outranked him in the CWC. He has also served as national general secretary several times.

A current party functionary recalled: “Unlike many leaders who let personal prejudices cloud their decisions, Azad saheb is clinical. I recall an assembly election in J&K when he was the general secretary and I was assisting him. In the final list of candidates there were nine names that were at loggerheads with him. When I checked with him whether those names should remain, he simply told me: they are also the most likely to win from the those constituencies. What good will it do us if we lose the elections?”

Eight of the nine ended up winning their seats, and the Congress on that occasion was able to form the government.