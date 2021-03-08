‘My Mother was Upset, Father Embarrassed’, Ghazala Wahab Recalls

“My mother sent me the screenshot of Urdu translation of my account of sexual assault. She was upset.”

Ghazala Wahab, who put out a detailed account in 2018 bringing to light how she was sexually assaulted by former union minister MJ Akbar more than two decades ago, looked visibly pained recounting her #MeToo moment.

In this International Women’s Day special interview, Wahab told The Quint how the act of putting it all out there was a difficult one for various reasons.

Yet, she wasn’t scared.