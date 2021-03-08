‘My Mother was Upset, Father Embarrassed’, Ghazala Wahab Recalls

“My mother sent me the screenshot of Urdu translation of my account of sexual assault. She was upset.”
Ghazala Wahab, who put out a detailed account in 2018 bringing to light how she was sexually assaulted by former union minister MJ Akbar more than two decades ago, looked visibly pained recounting her #MeToo moment.
In this International Women’s Day special interview, Wahab told The Quint how the act of putting it all out there was a difficult one for various reasons.
Yet, she wasn’t scared.
Wahab shares that she was not concerned about Akbar filing a lawsuit against her as well. “What I had written was so detailed and graphic that he wouldn’t have thought of contesting it in the court.” She says, however, that before going public with her story she was a little worried about being dismissed as a publicity seeker. Wahab also says that #MeToo should not be seen as a movement, but a moment in our lives.
“Once you call it a movement, you immediately put an expiry date on it and leave the responsibility of ‘leadership’ to only a select few,” she says.
