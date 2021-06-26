George Floyd Judgment: India Still Awaits Justice for Cops’ Crimes

What is most remarkable and which indeed bears eloquent testimony to the deeply ingrained values of liberty and fair play in the USA is the speedy delivery of justice. George Floyd was killed on 25 May, 2020. Less than a year later, on 21 April, 2021, Derek Chauvin stood convicted of murder! On 25 June, 2021, he was sentenced.

Derek Chauvin could be convicted because, quite unlike India, the ‘system’ comprising the police and the State did not gang up together to defend a ‘mortal sin’. Several members of the Minneapolis police department, including the chief Medaria Arradondo himself, testified during the trial that Chuavin’s placing his knee on the neck of Floyd was blatantly wrong and a violation of the department’s policy on the use of force.

“It was a murder in the full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see,” President Biden said in nationally televised remarks. “Systemic racism is a stain on the nation's soul.”