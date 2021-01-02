It’s 2021 — Why Are Public Spaces & Roads Still Unsafe For Women?

As per the 2011 Census, the data on the mode of transport that “other workers” (those not engaged in household industry or agricultural occupations) use to commute to work and the distance they travel is interesting. Among 140 million workers who do commute for work, the distances tend to be quite short. Women commute shorter distances on an average than men; the largest category of women commuters travels less than 1 km, while for men, the largest category travels 2 to 5 kms.

A recent study conducted for the Sakshamaa Initiative of Centre for Catalyzing Change (C3), by The Urban Catalysts, shows how little women commute to work and that for most, the mode of choice is walking.