Gags & Gaffes: Just India's Public Signboards Whipping Up 'Wait For It' Moments!

Hilarious typographical errors are in a class of their own. My former British boss, the Visiting Agent for a large group of tea estates, once sent a confidential report that he himself had typed to his Head Office reading, “The manager of ………… estate deserves full credit for the record crap produced this year.” Back came a handwritten note that pointedly queried, “Are we producing quality teas or crap?” The word ‘crop’ had been misspelt by oversight.

On another occasion, in order to prune spiralling labour costs, a signed circular was about to be sent out reading “We should seriously consider seducing unproductive female workers to the extent possible to bring down the overall cost of production.” Luckily, a sharp-eyed official spotted the gaffe in time and had it corrected to ‘reducing’.

Perhaps nothing is more galling than to have one’s name grossly misspelt. Norman Cole, my former British boss, was used to this. But what really riled him (thanks to careless typists) were two letters from local government departments mauling his name to ‘Normal Cold’ and ‘Nariman Coal’. To mollify him, I mentioned that Jim Corbett, the famed slayer of man-eaters, had often had his surname corrupted to ‘Carpet’!

Some other British planters I knew also had surnames that lent themselves to misspelling all too easily. There was a Barbour and a Cooke whose names were often truncated to the obvious, namely ‘Barber’ and ‘Cook’ much to their annoyance.