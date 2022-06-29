G7 Summit: Is the Russia-Ukraine War a Boon in Disguise for Zelenskyy?

He also hinted at opening negotiations with Russia. That’s going to be difficult, given that it seems Moscow is now in control of large parts of the east, including Luhansk and Donetsk.

After the loud predictions of a Russian defeat, this can hardly be acknowledged for eventual negotiations. Impartial experts, such as Professor Mearsheimer, argue that the war could last years. That would be the end of Ukraine as it is now, a moderately prosperous country with a moderately decent way of life.