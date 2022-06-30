G7, NATO, EU: Three Recent Summits Show Russia Is On Top of West’s Agenda

Three consecutive summits in the past week have outlined the western resolve to support Ukraine and have also given us a preview of the shape of the emerging geopolitical order, where western democracies are facing off against China.

Working backwards from Wednesday, we have seen a tripartite agreement between Sweden, Finland and Turkey, which has led to Ankara lifting its veto and NATO readying to formally invite the two Nordic countries into its fold.

This will vastly strengthen NATO’s posture towards Russia. And as if this was not enough, NATO also announced that it would sharply increase its “standby” force level to 300,000 from the current 40,000, and that the US would deploy some 20,000 additional forces in Europe, that include naval and air elements as well.