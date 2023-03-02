G20 India Struggles Under the Shadow of Beijing's Insecurity About New Delhi

The pressure on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was, therefore, enormous.

Addressing the press after the meeting, Jaishankar shared that two paragraphs of the Chair's Summary could not be agreed upon by all the G20 members. In a rather poetic manner, Jaishankar said, "If we had had a perfect meeting of minds, we would have had a joint communique. But there were divergences and these concerned the Ukraine conflict".

This failure to come up with a joint communique was along the expected lines, yet there was hope.

Just four months ago, in November 2022, G20 leaders issued a joint declaration at the end of the Bali summit. The following excerpt clearly suggests that there were divergences on the Ukraine issue and sanction on Russia.

"Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy – constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks. There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions. Recognizing that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy."

The Bali declaration was inward looking in acknowledging that G20 was not a forum to resolve security issues.