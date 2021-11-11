From TTP to TLP, Pakistan Is Steadily Yielding to the Extreme Right

On 29 October, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf was warning against the group crossing “a red line”. Two days later, the government announced a deal, the details of which remain secret. The group was to be removed from the Proscribed List, cadres were released, all done in ‘national interest’. Notably, negotiators declared that the Army Chief could be given a “thousand per cent” credit for the deal.

One notification probably explains this astonishing turn of events. On 26 October, the Prime Minister’s office announced the appointment of a new Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI), Nadeem Anjum. But Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, the incumbent, would continue to hold office till 19 November. That smacks of a deal, since the saga of the appointment of a new ISI Chief has been going on since August, with Imran Khan desperately wanting the retention of Hameed but the Army insisting otherwise, all of which had the whole country agog with speculation. So no, this is not over. Not by a long chalk.