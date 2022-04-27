From Trade to Defence, India & UK Need Each Other Now More Than Ever

There are references to improvements in logistics training, more military exercises, et cetera, all of which point to the ‘western’ Indian Ocean. Since then, there has been the October 2021 visit of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG), the first tri-service exercise between the two, the inclusion of the UK’s Liaison Officer in India’s Information Fusion Centre, and the first annual UK-India Maritime Dialogue. Not bad going.

The joint statement after Boris’s visit referred to cooperation between the UK’s Defence Science & Technology Laboratory and India’s Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), including on electric propulsion; “robust defence industrial collaboration” (which hopefully refers to the private sector); manufacturing a range of defence equipment, systems, and spare parts, notably for use not only in India but other countries.