From Tata to Infosys: Cracks In Modi Sarkar-India Inc Love Affair?

That means corporates managed to increase their share of national income in real terms, while the share of employees and workers dropped sharply. This can be seen from another indicator — the ratio of net profit to wages. In the June quarter this year, for every ₹76 earned by workers, owners of capital earned ₹100. This is the highest return to profit relative to wages in any April to June period since 2014. So, there is absolutely no reason for India Inc to not back PM Modi.

But, owners of capital are very few. While their money counts in elections, their votes don’t. That’s where the poorest of the poor come into the picture. Anecdotal evidence and various news reports tell us that the poor are in deep distress right now. They are right. What they don’t tell us is that there are various degrees of poverty in this country. The people we, the middle class, consider to be poor, are categorised as “lower middle class” in most economic data.