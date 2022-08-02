From Roadkills to Climate, Can Humans Ever Think Beyond Themselves?

(The Quint brings to you 'Khairiyat', a column by award-winning author Tabish Khair, where he talks about the politics of race, the experiences of diasporas, Europe-India dynamics and the interplay of culture, history and society, among other issues of global significance.)

‘Roadkill’: the dictionary meaning is “animals, reptiles and birds killed by vehicles on a road”. The slang version alludes to “someone who has failed”. The truth, however, is far more disturbing than these two meanings.

I must confess that after I started travelling again this year – following almost three years of confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic – I turned even more conscious of roadkill than I was in the past, though a roadkill has always been a sad, disturbing sight for me. This year, I have driven on highways in the US and France and seen the carcasses of various animals, including deer, otters, and something like a small bear.