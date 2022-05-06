From Nehru to Modi, India’s ‘Atmanirbharta’ Goal Has Remained a Pipe Dream

The idea of ‘aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) was envisioned in India’s core economic planning mission at its independence. Nehru, along with PC Mahalanobis , who was instrumental in formulating India’s strategy for industrialisation in the Second Five Year Plan (1956-61), was keen on building an India that, from its infrastructural needs to consumer goods, will be self-reliant and self-sufficient to meet the needs of the society, particularly the poor.

Nehru-Mahalabonis’ vision, though, had limited success, if one looks at the nature of trade relationships India had during the 1950s or 1960s, or even by assessing the flow of foreign capital in/out of India.