From Bharat Jodo To 'Gujarat Chhodo', How Congress Charted Its Poll Exit Plan

There is a Gujarat BJP president, and the present one is the third since his exit in 2014. The prime minister gave full credit to the party’s rank and file in the state for the performance, but this machinery is only a well-oiled logistical structure.

From the prime minister himself, the second most powerful Amit Shah, to all union and state ministers, even the chief ministerial candidate— all were seeking the vote for Modi.

There is nothing new in this, it was exactly the same in Gujarat in 2017 (or 2012, 2007 and 2002). But the similarity ends here. In 2022, Modi delivered an intoxicating performance by grabbing 156 seats out of 182 when the Congress party was still popping Disprins and antacids to fight the hangover of its best 2017 performance of 77/182 seats. And someone who deserved the credit for Congress back in 2017 was taking a brisk morning walk in the deep south, heading listlessly for the north in India’s discovery of sorts.