From Afghanistan to Myanmar, Has India Decided to Dine With Tyrants?

India has officially recognised diplomatic talks with the Taliban after Ambassador Deepak Mittal’s meeting with Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the new Deputy Foreign Minister of the Taliban regime. This comes after India had secretly reached out to the group in Russia and Doha during the negotiations in the past couple of years.

Similarly, India has backed the five-point consensus of ASEAN for the situation in Myanmar, a mere lip-service to conflict resolution. Even though after the coup India expressed “deep concern” regarding the situation in Myanmar and reinstated its commitment to Myanmar’s democratic transition, very little has been done on that front. If anything, India seems to be accepting the new normal of the Junta rule. As India finds itself sandwiched between two humanitarian crises at both ends, it has decided to dine with the tyrants.