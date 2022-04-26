French Election: Macron Has Won. But Can He Re-Unite France?

That there is hope for France, Europe and the world is the popular sentiment as Emmanuel Macron became the first French president in 20 years to win a second term. He may have defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen to secure another five years at the helm of Europe’s second economy, but with the narrowing margin of victory in an increasingly polarised country, Macron could be headed for another rocky tenure, not to forget his success that’s dampened by the lowest turnout in half a century.

It is not over yet. The National Assembly elections in June are looming large. Macron will need to reach out to the youth, the abstainers and voters of Le Pen. If he does not have a clear victory, France could be paralysed for the next five years.