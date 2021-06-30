Four Years On, India's GST Has Not Met Its Fundamental Purpose

One reason for this lies in the overall complicatedness of the system. Those defending the system say that it is simpler than the earlier system used to be. Perhaps it is. But that’s not the point, given that one of the aims of any new tax should be to expand the tax base and for that to happen, the tax system needs to be simple, which GST is not.

Also, as the Fifteenth Finance Commission put it, the “frequently changing rate structure and compliance regime adds to the challenge”.

There are other challenges as well. Every business has a product to sell. The business buys everything that goes into the making of this product. It pays GST on all these inputs. It can take the GST that has been paid on the inputs, as an input tax credit and deduct it from the GST that is due on the final product that it sells. This is to ensure that there is no tax on tax, as was the case with the pre-GST system.

Nevertheless, the GST system allows a filer to avail of an input tax credit, if and only if, the vendors have also paid the GST. In the above example, the business selling the final product would be allowed to deduct the GST that it has paid on the inputs that go into the making of the product, only if the vendors that sold the inputs to the business, have paid that GST in turn to the government.