Could Modi Govt Have ‘Prevented’ 2021 Uttarakhand Disaster?

In 2017, scientists at the Centre for Glaciology submitted a detailed report on floods in the Himalayas. Researchers also raised concerns over the manner in which permission was granted to new power projects along glacial-fed rivers in the Himalaya region. However, in July 2020, the Centre for Glaciology was abruptly closed down by the Modi government. A letter by the then Secretary, DST to the effect, was sent on 25 June 2020. Later the Glaciology activity in the WIHG seems to have been completely shut down.