For US & the West, China’s Uighurs Are Nothing More Than a Political Hook

Lately, the United States, its European allies and Australia have successfully internationalised the repression of Uighurs in Xinjiang by their Chinese masters — though the subjugation of this meek race by a despotic government has been going on for ages. The West, fearing China’s economic and military domination, is now making a belated issue out of it to further their own foreign policy objective of containing the rising nation.

In July 2021, America’s Senate, overlooking its own wholesale slaughter of native Indians, passed a law prohibiting the import of all goods made in Xinjiang, unless it can be proved they were not manufactured by forced Uighur labour. In April, Britain’s Parliament called on the government to take action to end what lawmakers described as “genocide” in Xinjiang. Earlier, in March, Australia’s Parliament, ignoring its own liquidation of native Aborigines, debated a motion to condemn China for “serious and systematic breaches” of Uighur rights. The West, with centuries of experience in conducting genocide, are now crying themselves hoarse in making the international community resolve China’s treatment of its Uighur Muslims as “genocide”. Sadly, they are moved by political and commercial interests, not humanitarian reasons. Nonetheless, that does not absolve China of its harsh and cruel treatment of the Uighurs.