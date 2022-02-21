For India’s Maritime Coordinator, Pak & China Will Be Biggest Challenges

At long last and after many false starts, India now has a National Maritime Security Coordinator (NMSC). The nation’s first NMSC, former Vice Chief of Navy Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, has been handpicked by Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor (NSA) – who he will report to – pipping two other recently retired vice admirals, Murlidhar Sadashiv Pawar and Anil Kumar Chawla, to the much-coveted newly created post.

The selection process is an opaque and secret exercise sans any transparency or accountability; favouritism even in top national security-related appointments can’t be ruled out. We will never know how or why Kumar scored over Pawar and Chawla who have solid reputations and are marginally senior. All of them are retired Vice Admirals, equivalent to a Lieutenant-General in the Army who is a three-star general.